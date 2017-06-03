6 Articles by Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE

Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE

Functional Food

A Simple Mindfulness Exercise To Promote Kindness & Self-Compassion

As a doctor of preventive and lifestyle medicine, I know the importance of stress management. And a key element of managing stress and finding true...

#stress #mindfulness #health #compassion #stress management
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
February 11 2016

5 Lifestyle Secrets For Longevity & Vitality

As a preventive and lifestyle medicine physician and health coach, I truly believe that lifestyle IS medicine! As I work with patients and clients and...

#stress #relaxation #wellness #sleeping
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
May 5 2015

A Meditation To Strengthen The Connection To Your Authentic Purpose

It's no secret that we get caught up in constantly striving for more, overachieving, collecting material possessions, acquiring titles and keeping...

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
February 23 2015

Balancing + Detoxifying Hot Spiced Turmeric Milk

Anxiety is associated with aggravated Vata, which can become elevated due to caffeine, stress, disrupted routines, cold weather and dry cold food and...

#healthy recipes #almond milk #turmeric #food
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
December 23 2014
Personal Growth