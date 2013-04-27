10 Articles by Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc

Willpower Won't Help You Eat Better

Many of us have resolved to lose weight or eat better, even though we've failed at these goals in the past. Maybe we had initial success, then a...

April 26 2013
Why Music (And Chanting OM) Are Vital To Our Health: An MD Explains

Perhaps we should be mindfully incorporating music into our day.

January 23 2013

Avoid a Detox Crisis! Common Snags and How to Dodge Them

As natural health enthusiasts, we all love the idea of total-body cleansing and detox, right?

November 14 2012
Why Clean Teeth Can Prevent Cancer

Another reason to brush every day!

September 19 2012
Why Everyone Should Drink Chai Tea

A powerful blend of tea, herbs and spices, chai has been used for centuries in India to preserve health. The more we learn about it, the more benefits...

August 16 2012
Meditation: Good for the Body, Good for the Brain

This ancient form of deep relaxation provides a moment of repose to recharge ourselves.

July 27 2012
4 Top Ayurvedic Herbs for Balancing Blood Sugar

An integrative doctor's top recommended Ayurvedic herbs.

November 30 2011
