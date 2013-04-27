10 Articles by Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Going Barefoot
Perhaps it’s time to take a step back.
Willpower Won't Help You Eat Better
Many of us have resolved to lose weight or eat better, even though we've failed at these goals in the past. Maybe we had initial success, then a...
Why Music (And Chanting OM) Are Vital To Our Health: An MD Explains
Perhaps we should be mindfully incorporating music into our day.
Avoid a Detox Crisis! Common Snags and How to Dodge Them
As natural health enthusiasts, we all love the idea of total-body cleansing and detox, right?
Why Clean Teeth Can Prevent Cancer
Another reason to brush every day!
Why Everyone Should Drink Chai Tea
A powerful blend of tea, herbs and spices, chai has been used for centuries in India to preserve health. The more we learn about it, the more benefits...
Meditation: Good for the Body, Good for the Brain
This ancient form of deep relaxation provides a moment of repose to recharge ourselves.
Why Yoga, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong Aren't Like Other Workouts
All helping to deepen the mind-body connection.
4 Top Ayurvedic Herbs for Balancing Blood Sugar
An integrative doctor's top recommended Ayurvedic herbs.
Why Stress Management Is So Important For Your Health
How your stress affects your health.