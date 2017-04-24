7 Articles by Debra Haugen

Debra Haugen

Beauty

This Energy-Shifting Beauty Elixir Makes You Zen & Glowy

Amethyst is known as the master stone, a crystal renowned for healing and skin-soothing benefits.

#crystals #beauty #mind body connection
Debra Haugen
April 24 2017
Spirituality

The High-Vibe Skin Care Ritual Your Face Will Love

Adding gemstones to your steams creates a water that is highly charged with the properties of the gemstone—giving your skin and lungs and blood a...

#crystals #green beauty
Debra Haugen
January 11 2017
Beauty

Why Your pH Level Is The Key To Lit-From-Within Skin

A key to creating healthy, glowing skin is to bring your skin's pH back into balance.

#green beauty #wellness #green living
Debra Haugen
December 3 2016

How Gem Essences Can Heal Your Skin

Gem essences offer your skin revitalization similar to taking a mineral springs soak. The mineral and high vibrational properties of these gemstones...

#beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Debra Haugen
July 11 2016
Spirituality

How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing

Your holistic regimen is about to reach new heights.

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Debra Haugen
May 6 2016
Beauty

Why Your Skin Might Need An Herbal Facial Steam

Get the same benefits of a facial with a facial stream at home.

#Herbs #beauty #skin #essential oils
Debra Haugen
April 23 2016