7 Articles by Debra Haugen
Debra Haugen
This Energy-Shifting Beauty Elixir Makes You Zen & Glowy
Amethyst is known as the master stone, a crystal renowned for healing and skin-soothing benefits.
Here's 3 Ways Crystals Can Detox Your Beauty Routine
Good vibes inside and out? A total win-win.
The High-Vibe Skin Care Ritual Your Face Will Love
Adding gemstones to your steams creates a water that is highly charged with the properties of the gemstone—giving your skin and lungs and blood a...
Why Your pH Level Is The Key To Lit-From-Within Skin
A key to creating healthy, glowing skin is to bring your skin's pH back into balance.
How Gem Essences Can Heal Your Skin
Gem essences offer your skin revitalization similar to taking a mineral springs soak. The mineral and high vibrational properties of these gemstones...
How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing
Your holistic regimen is about to reach new heights.
Why Your Skin Might Need An Herbal Facial Steam
Get the same benefits of a facial with a facial stream at home.