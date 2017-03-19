38 Articles by Carolina Santos-Neves

Carolina Santos-Neves

Recipes

The Perfect Christmas Eve Cookie: Dorie Greenspan's Double-Chocolate Recipe

The secret ingredient in these cookies will blow your mind.

#recipes #holidays
December 24 2016
Wellness Trends

Julia Stiles Shares The Wellness Rituals That Keep Her Sane On Set

What can a jet-setting actress do to stay balanced?

#empowerment #joy
November 25 2016
Recipes

Here's What You Should Eat Thanksgiving Morning

We've found the perfect breakfasts for Thanksgiving Day. They're light enough for the big meal ahead but full of the fuel you need to hit the kitchen!

#healthy recipes #breakfast #Thanksgiving
November 24 2016

Tips From A Chef: How To Host Thanksgiving (Or Any Dinner Party) Without Going Crazy

Want to avoid a Thanksgiving disaster? These 9 chef tips will ensure your good time.

#Thanksgiving
November 21 2016

Tossing Your Broccoli Stems? You're Missing Out! These 4 Recipes Will Set You Straight

These four recipes turn broccoli on its head. Here's why those vitamin-rich stems are not to be missed.

#recipes #plant-based #healthy foods
November 19 2016
Recipes