Anna Mitsios, N.D., is a strong believer in the incredible power of herbs and natural foods to transform, nourish and revitalize our lives. Anna’s focus is on the importance of using nutrition and natural products to promote vibrance and vitality. Her love of herbal and natural ingredients led her to create Edible Beauty Australia, a luxurious edible botanical product range including skin care and teas.

Anna is committed to creating products founded on naturopathic philosophies, using exotic, natural and certified organic ingredients and encouraging her clients and people who use her skin care to nourish their skin, from the inside out. Anna firmly believes that we can all be beautiful by nurturing our body, mind and soul.