Tamal Dodge
Tamal Dodge is one of the youngest and most respected yoga instructors in the world. He was born and raised in his family's yoga ashram in Hawaii and has been teaching and practicing yoga since childhood. Tamal co-founded The Yoga Collective in Santa Monica CA (one of the largest yoga centers in Los Angeles) and has been featured in Self magazine, Yogi Times, Better Homes and Gardens, Martha Stewart Living Radio, Fit TV, LA Yoga magazine and numerous other publications nationally and internationally. Tamal also has created a yoga DVD entitled “Hatha and Flow Yoga for Beginners” which is currently sold worldwide. He also tours the country teaching workshops and yoga teacher trainings. Tamal’s goal is to help people be “in the world but not of the world” to become truly peaceful and happy. Connect with Tamal at tamalyoga.com