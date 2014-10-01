56 Articles by Silvia Bianco
Southwestern-Style Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
It's the season, once again, for sweet potatoes, and we never tire of good ways to cook this delicious vegetable.
Holy Guacamole! Mexican-Inspired Nori Rolls
I've found during my 20 years as a professional chef that the best dishes happen intuitively.
Tomato & Brown Rice Salad Over Roasted Portobello
One of my favorite go-to meals.
Apple-Carrot Morning-Glory Muffins!
The perfect back-to-school treat and on-the-go breakfast.
Mediterranean Salad With Swiss Chard & Quinoa
Step aside, kale! Add swiss chard to your next meal.
Polenta With Sautéed Mushrooms & Tomatoes (GF Or Vegan!)
Growing up, I thought polenta was strictly an Italian peasant dish. Later, I discovered that it was the darling of chic restaurants everywhere. But...
Iced Green Tea With Honey & Fresh Lemon Verbena
Some of the sweetest things in life are so simple. They remind us that pleasure can be effortless, comforting and refreshing. Case in point with this...
Capture The Magic Of Summer Tomatoes With This Pasta Sauce!
Every year around this time, when tomatoes begin to ripen on the vine, I become obsessed with this beautiful fruit. Maybe it's because this is the...
Finally, A Veggie Burger That's Worthy Of You!
A few years ago I worked for a friend who has an awesome organic cafe. Together, we embarked on a quest to create the ultimate veggie burger and...
Avocado Shrimp Rolls (Yesss!)
Recently I got back from vacation in Block Island, a small island off the coast of Rhode Island known for their lobster rolls. I craved one when I got...
Pasta Salad With Basil & Kale (Everyone Will Love It!)
I'm known for my delicious pasta salads. In my former restaurant days, some form of them always graced my take-out deli case and rarely do I leave...
Vegan Comfort Food: Sweet Potato Cakes!
Growing up, I knew we were in for a treat when my mother made potato cakes from leftover mashed potatoes. She had to hide them because they'd be gone...
Grilled Vegetable Napoleon (It's Gluten-Free!)
Not only is this gorgeous and delicious, but all the components can be cut, grilled and assembled ahead of time, then warmed in the oven right before...
Sweet Potato & Kale Hash
When my brothers and I were kids, my mother used to make us eggs poached in tomato sauce. We loved soaking up the eggs and sauce with a piece of...
Life's A Peach: Perfect Summer Salad
I know it's summer when peaches, my favorite fruit, are readily available. But I never thought to use them in a salad until recently. For this recipe,...
Grilled Cauliflower Steak With Mushrooms & Kale Chips
Grilling season is upon us, and with it comes meals cooked on the grill and eaten al fresco in the company of friends and family. This meal is a...
A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad
As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...
14 Essential Tools That Should Be In Every Healthy Kitchen
Setting up a kitchen can be confusing ... and expensive. I can't tell you how many kitchens I've been in that had cabinets and drawers full of all...
Wild Rice & Lentil Cakes (Vegan & Gluten-Free)
Rice cakes are one of my favorite cheffy secrets. They're crazy good, totally versatile, easily customized, simple to make, and have a ton of...
Gluten-Free Pasta Primavera
There's nothing like springtime to get me thinking about pasta primavera.