56 Articles by Silvia Bianco

Southwestern-Style Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

It's the season, once again, for sweet potatoes, and we never tire of good ways to cook this delicious vegetable.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
October 1 2014

Holy Guacamole! Mexican-Inspired Nori Rolls

I've found during my 20 years as a professional chef that the best dishes happen intuitively.

#avocado #healthy recipes #vegetarian #nori #chefs
September 25 2014
Apple-Carrot Morning-Glory Muffins!

The perfect back-to-school treat and on-the-go breakfast.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegetarian #snacks #chefs
September 14 2014
Mediterranean Salad With Swiss Chard & Quinoa

Step aside, kale! Add swiss chard to your next meal.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #chefs #quinoa
August 29 2014

Polenta With Sautéed Mushrooms & Tomatoes (GF Or Vegan!)

Growing up, I thought polenta was strictly an Italian peasant dish. Later, I discovered that it was the darling of chic restaurants everywhere. But...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
August 18 2014

Iced Green Tea With Honey & Fresh Lemon Verbena

Some of the sweetest things in life are so simple. They remind us that pleasure can be effortless, comforting and refreshing. Case in point with this...

#Herbs #tea #wellness #green tea
August 11 2014

Capture The Magic Of Summer Tomatoes With This Pasta Sauce!

Every year around this time, when tomatoes begin to ripen on the vine, I become obsessed with this beautiful fruit. Maybe it's because this is the...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #chefs #food
August 10 2014

Finally, A Veggie Burger That's Worthy Of You!

A few years ago I worked for a friend who has an awesome organic cafe. Together, we embarked on a quest to create the ultimate veggie burger and...

#gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #healthy foods #food #quinoa
August 2 2014

Avocado Shrimp Rolls (Yesss!)

Recently I got back from vacation in Block Island, a small island off the coast of Rhode Island known for their lobster rolls. I craved one when I got...

#avocado #garlic #nutrition #healthy recipes #olive oil
July 24 2014

Pasta Salad With Basil & Kale (Everyone Will Love It!)

I'm known for my delicious pasta salads. In my former restaurant days, some form of them always graced my take-out deli case and rarely do I leave...

#healthy recipes #olive oil #healthy foods #food
July 19 2014

Vegan Comfort Food: Sweet Potato Cakes!

Growing up, I knew we were in for a treat when my mother made potato cakes from leftover mashed potatoes. She had to hide them because they'd be gone...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
July 2 2014

Grilled Vegetable Napoleon (It's Gluten-Free!)

Not only is this gorgeous and delicious, but all the components can be cut, grilled and assembled ahead of time, then warmed in the oven right before...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
June 28 2014

Sweet Potato & Kale Hash

When my brothers and I were kids, my mother used to make us eggs poached in tomato sauce. We loved soaking up the eggs and sauce with a piece of...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
June 25 2014

Life's A Peach: Perfect Summer Salad

I know it's summer when peaches, my favorite fruit, are readily available. But I never thought to use them in a salad until recently. For this recipe,...

#gluten-free recipe #salads #wellness #vegan #healthy foods
June 19 2014

Grilled Cauliflower Steak With Mushrooms & Kale Chips

Grilling season is upon us, and with it comes meals cooked on the grill and eaten al fresco in the company of friends and family. This meal is a...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
May 23 2014

A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad

As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
May 16 2014

14 Essential Tools That Should Be In Every Healthy Kitchen

Setting up a kitchen can be confusing ... and expensive. I can't tell you how many kitchens I've been in that had cabinets and drawers full of all...

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
May 9 2014

Wild Rice & Lentil Cakes (Vegan & Gluten-Free)

Rice cakes are one of my favorite cheffy secrets. They're crazy good, totally versatile, easily customized, simple to make, and have a ton of...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
May 6 2014

Gluten-Free Pasta Primavera

There's nothing like springtime to get me thinking about pasta primavera.

#garlic #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #olive oil
April 8 2014