Registered Yoga Teacher

Seane Corn, E-RYT 500, is an internationally renowned yoga teacher and the cofounder of Off The Mat, Into The World®, a global humanitarian leadership training program. In addition to her many popular instructional DVDs, Seane is the author of REVOLUTION OF THE SOUL: Awaken to Love Through Raw Truth, Radical Healing, and Conscious Action. She teaches extensively at workshops, conferences, and retreats throughout the US and abroad. Learn more at seanecorn.com and offthematintotheworld.org.