Doula & Prenatal Massage Therapist

Sara Lyon is a doula, prenatal massage therapist, and a childbirth educator. She is a Licensed Massage Therapist in New York State and holds Diplomas of Remedial Massage Therapy and Oriental Therapies in Australia, where she graduated from Endeavour College and Shiatsu Australia. Prior to that, she achieved a BA in medical sociology from the University of Michigan with focused research in women’s health and integrative medicine.

Lyon continued to receive training in prenatal massage therapy and birth education with Suzanne Yates of Wellmother, Jacqueline Johnston of Body Freedom, Ann Fulcher of UCSD Hearts & Hands, and Melissa McFarlane of The Birth House. These esteemed experts continue to provide inspiration and guidance for her career.

She authored The Birth Deck and is the founder of Glow® Birth & Body, a prenatal and postpartum massage therapy practice serving Oakland, New York City, and Chicago. Glow® has supported more than 10,000 families since its founding in 2010. Her second publication, You’ve Got This: Your Guide to Getting Comfortable with Labor is available for pre-order now.

Lyon currently lives in New York City with her husband and their two lively children, where you can find her doing the everyday shuffle along with other heady pursuits like drinking good wine and trying to stay sane.





