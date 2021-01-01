mbg Contributor

Robin Lee is an internationally published writer, teacher, and healer. She has been working in the radical intersection of Divine Feminine Activism and Positive Disruption for almost a decade. She has an M.A. from the American University in Paris, is a certified yoga teacher, breathwork healer, reiki practitioner, and meditation instructor. She's an initiated Priestess and keeper of alchemical rites. She blends ancient magic and modern awareness to offer up deep and profound transformation and healing for women worldwide.

