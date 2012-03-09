6 Articles by Rebecca Ketchum
Turn 6 Humdrum Activities Into Wellness Opportunities
Here are some sneaky ways you can use physical yoga principals to invigorate your body during everyday activities.
20 Instructions for Life
Straight from His Holiness the Dalai Lama, himself!
Single White Female Looking for Love.. and a Yoga Teacher
Finding a compatible yoga teacher sort of feels like finding a boo. Here are five stages in the yoga teacher search that remind me of the dating...
Dome Sweet Dome: Your Feet & Your Yoga Practice
Did you know that our feet use the same architectural principals as a dome to hold up our weight?
5 Forward Bending Tips - In Acronym Form!
How to find more balance in forward folds.
5 Backbending Tips - In Acronym Form!
Five pointers that have helped me approach a back-bend.