Herbalist

Queen Afua is a Master Holistic Healer and Herbalist, Polarity Practitioner, and lay midwife.

She is the author of seven bestselling wellness books, Sacred Woman being the most well-read text. Queen Afua is also the Mother of Womb Wellness Movement and is founder of Womb Yoga Dance, and thousands of women worldwide have joined Queen Afua in The Sacred Woman Rites of Passage, from America, Africa, London, and The Virgin Islands.

Queen Afua is the Chief Priestess of The Nile Valley of Khemet, who teaches her healing works of the in-dwelling healer. Among her many celebrity clients are Erykah Badu, Vanessa Williams, Stevie Wonder, Lauren London, India Arie, and Common. Queen Afua has also been invited to appear on Essence Wellness Expo to share her holistic gifts, and was given the opportunity by renowned DJ Beverly Bond to host a weekly show on the Black Girls Rock platform, offering The Sacred Circle with Queen Afua, including celebrity guests and other wellness warriors with the intentions of elevating the greater community.