Contributing writer

Norma Kamali is an iconic name in fashion and is known for her innovative approach to classic, timeless style. She is the author of I Am Invincible. She researched and sought out immune boosting products for self care and included juices, workout classes, and enlisted pioneers in this world to speak at the Wellness Cafe, a wellness space located in her NYC flagship store. She has developed the NORMALIFE brand, which is built on what she learned and developed over the last 20 years for the Wellness Cafe. Her belief is that timeless ingredients work, are safe, and sustainable. The SKINLINE, a simple skin care line for face and body, is her first foray into beauty.