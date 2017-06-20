6 Articles by Nisonja McGary

Spirituality

Your Birthstone Is The Ultimate Good Luck Charm. Here’s How To Make It Work For You

Your birthstone is more than just a beautiful symbol of when you entered the world.

#crystals
June 20 2017
A Full Moon Crystal Ritual For Transcending Negativity

Add some high-vibe stones to your full moon ritual tonight.

#astrology
October 15 2016
Nature

Why You Should Be Adding Crystals To Your Garden

Why not add some good vibes to your garden this summer?

#holistic healing #gardening #spirituality #home
July 11 2016

How Crystals Can Help You Stay Connected To Your Intentions

Follow this simple four-step process to create crystal-clear intentions.

#holistic healing #mindfulness #intention
March 31 2016