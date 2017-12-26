5 Articles by Miriam Jacobson, M.S., R.D., CNS, CDN
The Health Benefits Of Having Kick-Ass Female Friends, According To Science
It's all about the feel-good chemicals in your brain.
December 26 2017
6 Things I Add To My Smoothie To Fight Brain Fog
Want greater mental clarity? Add this to your green smoothie.
July 4 2017
How To Stay Healthy When You're Feeling Unmotivated & Stressed AF
Mindfulness and self-care to the rescue.
May 23 2017
How Going Paleo Can Affect Your Gut Health & Thyroid
Going paleo? Read this first.
April 20 2017
4 Signs That You Have A Hidden Nutrient Deficiency
Don't pass these symptoms off as normal parts of life.
March 9 2017