Pulmonologist

Michael J. Stephen, MD, is the author of Breath Taking: The Power, Fragility, and Future of Our Extraordinary Lungs. Dr. Stephen is an associate professor at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Center. He is a leader of numerous clinical trials and has been on the front line caring for COVID-19 patients—and also recovered from the virus himself. Over the past two decades, he has studied advanced end-stage lung diseases and worked with patients at diverse locales, including a Massachusetts prison hospital and a pediatric HIV clinic in Cape Town, South Africa. A graduate of Brown University and Boston University Medical School, he lives in New Jersey.

For more information, please visit https://mjswriter.com and follow Dr. Stephen on Twitter.