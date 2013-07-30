15 Articles by Michael Edmondson, PhD
9 Tips To Be A Better Person, Starting Today
The most interesting thing about you isn't your diet, your sexuality, or your job; it's your level of thoughtfulness towards others.
How To Create Purpose In Your Life By Setting Intentions
Sankalpa, the ability to create purpose in our lives through intention, has become a very important part of my life. On the yoga mat we are often...
Why We Need To Rebrand Yoga
For women only, and, Only flexible people can do it, It’s like a religion, or, It’s not enough of a workout.
5 Reasons To Give Yin Yoga A Try
Yin is a style of yoga in which seated postures are held for a long time.
Manage Your Energy to Create a Life You Love
Your energy management system (EMS) consists of several elements. By viewing each one as an energy source, you enable yourself to...
Why You Don't Need a Bucket List
Are you living with intention and working with purpose, or just checking off items onyour list like you would while grocery shopping?
5 Ways to Truly Listen
We have more devices than ever to put into our ears but the challenge of communicating and listening continues to grow.
The Self Manifesto: A Reminder About What's Important
Dear self.
15 Distractions You Should Ditch
Perhaps it is time to divert your attention from that which is distracting you from translating your vision into reality.
10 Benefits of Being Uncomfortable
Most of life makes up uncomfortable.
12 Tips to Get Present
Being present contributes to our mental, physical and spiritual health.
An Exercise in Living with Purpose
"Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved."
Backbends: A Lesson in Quit Vs. Surrender
What does it mean to surrender on the mat?
3 Steps to Creating Your Belief Statement
In the words of French poet Anatole France: "to accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe."
The 20 Essential Steps to Success
I wish you well as you travel down your own path to success.