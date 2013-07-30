15 Articles by Michael Edmondson, PhD

Michael Edmondson, PhD

9 Tips To Be A Better Person, Starting Today

The most interesting thing about you isn't your diet, your sexuality, or your job; it's your level of thoughtfulness towards others.

#happiness #mindfulness #kindness #intention
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 30 2013

How To Create Purpose In Your Life By Setting Intentions

Sankalpa, the ability to create purpose in our lives through intention, has become a very important part of my life. On the yoga mat we are often...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 13 2013
Spirituality

Why We Need To Rebrand Yoga

For women only, and, Only flexible people can do it, It’s like a religion, or, It’s not enough of a workout.

#stress #yoga #self-awareness
Michael Edmondson, PhD
March 12 2013
Routines

5 Reasons To Give Yin Yoga A Try

Yin is a style of yoga in which seated postures are held for a long time.

#yoga
Michael Edmondson, PhD
January 31 2013
Personal Growth

Manage Your Energy to Create a Life You Love

Your energy management system (EMS) consists of several elements. By viewing each one as an energy source, you enable yourself to...

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #spirituality #energy
Michael Edmondson, PhD
November 27 2012
Personal Growth

Why You Don't Need a Bucket List

Are you living with intention and working with purpose, or just checking off items onyour list like you would while grocery shopping?

#personal growth
Michael Edmondson, PhD
October 31 2012
Personal Growth

5 Ways to Truly Listen

We have more devices than ever to put into our ears but the challenge of communicating and listening continues to grow.

#listening #healing #awareness #personal growth #present
Michael Edmondson, PhD
October 20 2012
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

15 Distractions You Should Ditch

Perhaps it is time to divert your attention from that which is distracting you from translating your vision into reality.

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance
Michael Edmondson, PhD
August 19 2012
Personal Growth
Spirituality

12 Tips to Get Present

Being present contributes to our mental, physical and spiritual health.

#visualization #breathing #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 28 2012
Personal Growth

An Exercise in Living with Purpose

"Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved."

#abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 19 2012
Routines

Backbends: A Lesson in Quit Vs. Surrender

What does it mean to surrender on the mat?

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 12 2012
Personal Growth

3 Steps to Creating Your Belief Statement

In the words of French poet Anatole France: "to accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe."

#personal growth quotes #personal growth #goal setting
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 5 2012
Personal Growth

The 20 Essential Steps to Success

I wish you well as you travel down your own path to success.

#visualization #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
Michael Edmondson, PhD
June 30 2012