6 Articles by Melanie St. Ours

Melanie St. Ours

Beauty
Beauty

How To Read Your Tongue For 3 Key Signs Of Health

Checking up on your health doesn't have to be expensive and time-consuming. Of course, getting a full medical workup with lab tests and imaging is...

#healing #wellness #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Melanie St. Ours
March 16 2015

Immune-Boosting Pho Recipe

Whether you tend to approach cold and flu season by crossing your fingers and hoping for the best, or by stocking your cupboards with an arsenal of...

#healing #vegetarian #immunity #healthy foods #food
Melanie St. Ours
January 10 2014

Why Alternative Medicine Just Isn't Enough Sometimes

A few days ago, a dear friend and herbal medicine colleague of mine died. She was one of the most dedicated students in my herbal program, the one who...

#mind body connection #wellness #cancer
Melanie St. Ours
November 4 2013
Functional Food

3 Herbs To Relieve Anxiety

Try these herbs to help alleviate anxiety with the guidance of your doctor.

#Herbs #anxiety #healing #food
Melanie St. Ours
August 4 2013