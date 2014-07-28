5 Articles by Megan Hale, M.A.
Megan Hale, M.A.
5 Ways To Be More Courageous To Create A Life You Love
People who are successful in creating a life that’s full of happiness have one simple quality in common: They’re courageous. They’re willing to push...
5 Common Fears That Keep People Out Of Therapy
The five biggest reasons people avoid therapy in the first place.
10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Therapy
Being a therapist can be an amazing profession full of challenges, heartaches, and celebration. We see you at your worst and see you at your best, but...
5 Negative Thought Patterns You Need To Drop Now
With the New Year having just arrived, I’ve been gearing up with my clients and thinking about how to make 2014 their best year yet! We can’t have the...
10 Ways To Forgive Yourself & Let Go Of The Past
Forgiveness is a process, but these tips are here to help you work toward it.