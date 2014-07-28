5 Articles by Megan Hale, M.A.

Megan Hale, M.A.

5 Ways To Be More Courageous To Create A Life You Love

People who are successful in creating a life that’s full of happiness have one simple quality in common: They’re courageous. They’re willing to push...

#happiness #personal growth #inspiration #vulnerability
Megan Hale, M.A.
July 28 2014
Mental Health

5 Common Fears That Keep People Out Of Therapy

The five biggest reasons people avoid therapy in the first place.

#healing #happiness #wellness #fear #self-acceptance
Megan Hale, M.A.
April 10 2014

10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Therapy

Being a therapist can be an amazing profession full of challenges, heartaches, and celebration. We see you at your worst and see you at your best, but...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Megan Hale, M.A.
February 18 2014

5 Negative Thought Patterns You Need To Drop Now

With the New Year having just arrived, I’ve been gearing up with my clients and thinking about how to make 2014 their best year yet! We can’t have the...

#anxiety #happiness #wellness #personal growth
Megan Hale, M.A.
January 6 2014
Personal Growth

10 Ways To Forgive Yourself & Let Go Of The Past

Forgiveness is a process, but these tips are here to help you work toward it.

#empowerment #joy #forgiveness
Megan Hale, M.A.
October 29 2013