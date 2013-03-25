6 Articles by Marissa Håkansson

Why Resisting Your Emotions Actually Intensifies Them

Do you resist your emotions, or do you allow yourself to feel your feelings fully? I used to resist my emotions and only welcomed the good feelings,...

#present #energy #intention
March 25 2013

Signs You're Disconnected From Your Body + What To Do About It

I know what it's like to feel disconnected — not only from yourself, but from others and the world. It's a painful place to be.

#stress #pain #awareness #mind body connection #wellness
March 15 2013
Personal Growth
5 Tips to Break Old Habits & Create Your Ideal Life

Breaking 'old habits' can sometimes seem like a necessary step in order to reach our highest potential and create our ideal life.

#MBG_ES
November 23 2011