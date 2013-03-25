6 Articles by Marissa Håkansson
Marissa Håkansson
Why Resisting Your Emotions Actually Intensifies Them
Do you resist your emotions, or do you allow yourself to feel your feelings fully? I used to resist my emotions and only welcomed the good feelings,...
Signs You're Disconnected From Your Body + What To Do About It
I know what it's like to feel disconnected — not only from yourself, but from others and the world. It's a painful place to be.
Why You Should Be Kind to Yourself
What does the word 'kindness' mean to you?
Accepting Others for Who They Are (and 3 Tips to Get You Started)
Remind yourself what is truly important.
The Importance of Being True to Yourself
Being true to yourself is a life-long practice.
5 Tips to Break Old Habits & Create Your Ideal Life
Breaking 'old habits' can sometimes seem like a necessary step in order to reach our highest potential and create our ideal life.