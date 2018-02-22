6 Articles by Margarita Alcantara, LAc

How Listening to Your Heart Creates Physical Wellness

As a licensed acupuncturist and certified Reiki master/teacher, I'm often asked how it all works. What's the point? Why should someone try either?

October 4 2015
How Reiki Can Help Relieve The Symptoms Of Blocked Chakras

Because of daily life stressors, imbalances in the mind and body can happen in a number of ways.

January 1 2015
Reiki 101: What Is It & Will I Love It?

Reiki can be powerfully instrumental in helping you regain your inner strength

September 2 2014

5 Ways Traditional Chinese Medicine Can Energize You

In traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the fall is a time to harvest your energies in preparation for the symbolic death (winter) that's needed before...

September 19 2013