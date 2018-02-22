6 Articles by Margarita Alcantara, LAc
Margarita Alcantara, LAc
5 Sacred Ways To Cultivate More Feminine Power
3. Explore (and own) your shadow side.
How Listening to Your Heart Creates Physical Wellness
As a licensed acupuncturist and certified Reiki master/teacher, I'm often asked how it all works. What's the point? Why should someone try either?
How Reiki Raises Your Energetic Vibration + Why It Matters
Vibration is the frequency that our energy body resonates at.
How Reiki Can Help Relieve The Symptoms Of Blocked Chakras
Because of daily life stressors, imbalances in the mind and body can happen in a number of ways.
Reiki 101: What Is It & Will I Love It?
Reiki can be powerfully instrumental in helping you regain your inner strength
5 Ways Traditional Chinese Medicine Can Energize You
In traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the fall is a time to harvest your energies in preparation for the symbolic death (winter) that's needed before...