24 Articles by Margaret Wertheim, R.D.

5 Ways To Be The Boss Of Your Sugar Cravings

We constantly hear about the negative health impacts of sugar, yet we still often find ourselves overindulging and eating more sweets than we know is...

April 5 2013
Functional Food

5 Unusual Nutrient-Dense Foods To Support Optimum Health

To support vibrant health, it’s wise to choose foods that have a high nutrient density.

March 27 2013
Women's Health

8 Ways To Promote Hormone Balance

There are some simple ways to help reduce estrogen dominance:

March 19 2013
Personal Growth

5 Simple Food Rules To Live A Vibrant Life

Follow these strategies to help you be healthier, prevent chronic disease and thrive throughout the New Year.

January 29 2013