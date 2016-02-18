5 Articles by Lauren Eckstrom

Lauren Eckstrom

Meditation

5 Breathing Exercises To Increase Focus

Yogic breathing helps you reconnect to your body and shift your awareness away from the chatter in your mind.

#breathing #mindfulness #mindfulness meditation
February 18 2016
Love

5 Things Yoga Can Teach You About Being In An Intimate Relationship

The ancient teachings of yoga can greatly support a healthy and positive relationship.

#love #relationships #gratitude #yoga #compassion
February 11 2014

Vulnerability Is NOT A Secret-Sharing-Free-For-All

As yoga teachers and spiritual leaders, it can be tricky in our social media-obsessed, Miley Cyrus-twerking, exhibitionist culture to figure out how...

#personal growth #yoga #self-awareness #vulnerability
September 9 2013
Spirituality

5 Rules of Etiquette for Yoga Teachers

A few rules of respect for teachers (and students) we can apply and in return deserve to receive.

#relationships #yoga poses #mindfulness #savasana #yoga teacher training
August 28 2012
Spirituality

5 Unexpected Things Yoga Will Teach You

Through yoga we discover a deep inner strength paired with the knowledge that we can accomplish anything, and that power extends to all areas of our...

#healing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #yogis
July 20 2012