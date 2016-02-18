5 Articles by Lauren Eckstrom
Lauren Eckstrom
5 Breathing Exercises To Increase Focus
Yogic breathing helps you reconnect to your body and shift your awareness away from the chatter in your mind.
5 Things Yoga Can Teach You About Being In An Intimate Relationship
The ancient teachings of yoga can greatly support a healthy and positive relationship.
Vulnerability Is NOT A Secret-Sharing-Free-For-All
As yoga teachers and spiritual leaders, it can be tricky in our social media-obsessed, Miley Cyrus-twerking, exhibitionist culture to figure out how...
5 Rules of Etiquette for Yoga Teachers
A few rules of respect for teachers (and students) we can apply and in return deserve to receive.
5 Unexpected Things Yoga Will Teach You
Through yoga we discover a deep inner strength paired with the knowledge that we can accomplish anything, and that power extends to all areas of our...