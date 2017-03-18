22 Articles by Laura McDonald
Laura McDonald
8 Moves For A Total Body Workout You Can Do Anywhere
You don't even have to leave your apartment for this one.
8 Ways Trusting Your Gut Can Change Your Life
As a health coach and trainer my mantra for every class I teach, every exercise video I film and every private client I work with is “listen to your...
9 Easy Moves For Sexy, Toned Legs
I'm a personal trainer and my clients often come to me looking for a killer lower-body workout. Well, here it is! This quick video focuses on working...
Why You Should Exercise Every Day: 14 Reasons That Will Get Your Butt To The Gym
The number on the scale isn’t the only reason to exercise. If your only goal is to lose weight, you might not stick with your workout regimen. I'm a...
A Killer Ab Workout You Can Do In Your Living Room
These moves are some of my favorites because they are simple and effective and you don't need any equipment or even much space
6 Killer Moves To Tone Your Arms
Adding weight to your workout helps to tone and create leaner muscles, boost your metabolism and you’ll burn calories all day long.
A 10-Move Workout You Can Do In 10 Minutes (Video)
Here’s a great, effective and quick full-body routine you can do anywhere! No equipment or gym required, just a mat for comfort. Make sure to check...
11 Unexpected Areas Of Your Life You Can Detox
As another birthday approaches and I glide further into my 50s, I've been thinking a lot about how letting go of some of my old notions and habits has...
9 Things To Accept Before You Can Love Unconditionally
I have built up strength by breaking down walls (defense mechanisms and otherwise). I have learned how to negotiate peace treaties, with myself and...
10 Ways To Make Your Day A Little Healthier
In order to create change, you have to make the decision that you want to change.
12 Tips To Make Running A Fun Hobby (Even If You Hate It)
Invest in a good pair of sneaks.
12 Tricks To Help You Eat More Fruits & Veggies
Fruits and vegetables are a cornerstone of a healthy body.
Stuck In A Workout Rut? 13 Ways To Shake It Up
13 ways to help you break out of your fitness rut.
26 Tweaks To Help You Lose Weight & Feel Great
Little adjustments create healthier habits that help you feel better, look better, lose weight, and can become spontaneous over a period of time. Bump...
Veggie Sandwich In A Snap (Easy, Healthy, & Budget Friendly)
Here's a quick, warm veggie sandwich that’s great for lunch or a snack. My kids love to build their own and I love getting them in the kitchen.
Escarole & White Bean Salad
This dish was a hit with my whole family! Not only was it warm, satisfying, and had a little kick, it was super healthy and just right on a cold...
Why You Need To Slow Down For Better Health
Instead of go, go, go, could you try slow, slow, slow? Life will always be busy, but finding a few ways to slow down can bring you better health and...
The Best Advice I Ever Got
The best advice I ever got wasn’t from a shrink, a friend or even my parents.
5 Lessons I Learned Teaching Yoga To Seniors
While on our annual summer vacation at the Jersey Shore, I ran into Karen, one of the many friends I’ve made here over the years. Karen is my mother's...
How I've Dealt With Being Estranged From My Brother
If someone asked me a few years ago how my brother was doing, a lump would immediately form in my throat.