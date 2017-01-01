mbg Contributor

Laura Borichevsky is a host, producer, and the creator of Sex Outside.

She is well-seasoned in the worlds of podcasting, the outdoors, and sex education and advocacy. Through her time hosting and producing a well-known road travel podcast from 2017-2020 while she herself was on the road, Laura learned the ropes of audio storytelling and cultivating community through meaningful and honest conversations. In years prior, Laura held roles as a reproductive justice public policy advocate and sexual health educator, which reflect long time passions of hers that she is excited to bring more specifically to folks who love the outdoors. Besides rocking “headphones hair” for the Sex Outside podcast, she's likely spending time with her husband on the road, trail, and river—or learning how to longboard with her two cats in tow.