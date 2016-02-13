22 Articles by Kimanzi Constable

Personal Growth

4 Happiness Myths That Make It Impossible To Actually BE Happy

My happiness isn't an accident. It took a lot of work to get here, and it takes work to maintain it.

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #personal growth
February 13 2016

6 Struggles I Had To Give Up To Be Happy

Every time I think about my childhood, I get angry. A time that should have been filled with happy moments spent learning and growing was ruined by...

#healing #happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
January 13 2016

12 Signs You're Out Of The Honeymoon Phase (And How To Get Back There)

Young love — no matter how old you are — is a beautiful feeling. You feel something you can’t explain, and you want more of it. You don't even see the...

#love #relationships #happiness
December 20 2015
Love

After 16 Years With My Wife, It Still Feels Like The Honeymoon Phase. Here's Why

I met the love of my life at 17, while both of us were working at Burger King. She hated me at first — thought I was an arrogant know-it-all. Over the...

#relationships #happiness #sex #personal growth #soul mates
November 15 2015
Mental Health

How To Fall Back In Love With Yourself (And Why It’s Important!)

You are a shining star with the power to bring light to someone’s darkness.

#happiness #self-care
October 5 2015
Healthy Weight

I Lost 170 Pounds After Ditching These 5 Beliefs

When I started my weight-loss journey, these five self-limiting beliefs tried to hold me back from my goals.

#how to lose weight #mind body connection #wellness #body image
August 25 2015
Love

7 Choices That Make Love Last

Seven choices you that will help your love withstand the rough times.

#love #relationships #personal growth
August 12 2015
Love

3 Lessons I Learned While I Was Separated From My Wife

We did end up reconciling at the end of one year, but only after I learned these lessons.

#love #relationships #breakup #personal growth
July 20 2015
Personal Growth

I Was Obese, Broke & Separated From My Wife. Then I Changed My Life

Five specific realizations that helped me get my life back on track, stop surviving, and start really living.

#happiness #workout #wellness #personal growth #stress management
June 22 2015
Personal Growth

What My Grandfather Taught Me About How To Live, Love & Matter

Life is short, and we can't get time back. Each of us only gets one life. Will you regret how you're living life right now?

#death #happiness #personal growth
April 20 2015
Personal Growth

What I Wish I'd Learned About Forgiveness (Before It Was Too Late)

One of the hardest, and most important, lessons I've learned in my life is forgiveness, and I learned it after it was too late.

#healing #happiness #joy #forgiveness
April 8 2015
Personal Growth

I Didn't Have Money Or A Job, But I Moved To Hawaii Anyway

It took three years, and more determination than I thought was possible, but I radically changed my life.

#happiness #joy #inspiration #fear
March 19 2015
Personal Growth

How I Finally Found The Courage To Quit My Job & Move To Hawaii

Seeing the greenery everywhere, smelling the fresh ocean breezes, and getting fresh coconut on the side of the road was surreal.

#happiness #personal growth #inspiration
March 3 2015
Love

9 Mantras For A Lasting Marriage

My wife and I have gone to the edge and back in this marriage, and I have learned some valuable lessons along the way about how to make a marriage...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
January 8 2015

How To Create Real Freedom In Your Life

In April of 2012, my father died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Upon hearing the news, I felt almost numb. He and my mother had divorced when I was...

#healing #wellness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
November 25 2014
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth

5 Signs You’re Living Life On Autopilot

Going through the motions day in and day out is not a great way to live the one life you're given.

#happiness #joy #inspiration
October 27 2014
Love

9 Things Nobody Told Me About Getting Married Young

My wife and I are celebrating 16 years of marriage this December. Here's what I wish we'd known back then.

#love #happiness #personal growth #communication
September 28 2014
Sex

3 Ways My Weight Hurt My Sex Life

How my weight got in the way of my sex life.

#love #healing #relationships #weight loss #communication
September 18 2014
Motivation

How I Lost 170 Pounds & Ran A Marathon

These seven running tips helped me change my life.

#running #fitness #weight loss #inspiration #weight loss success
September 10 2014