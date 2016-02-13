22 Articles by Kimanzi Constable
Kimanzi Constable
4 Happiness Myths That Make It Impossible To Actually BE Happy
My happiness isn't an accident. It took a lot of work to get here, and it takes work to maintain it.
6 Struggles I Had To Give Up To Be Happy
Every time I think about my childhood, I get angry. A time that should have been filled with happy moments spent learning and growing was ruined by...
12 Signs You're Out Of The Honeymoon Phase (And How To Get Back There)
Young love — no matter how old you are — is a beautiful feeling. You feel something you can’t explain, and you want more of it. You don't even see the...
After 16 Years With My Wife, It Still Feels Like The Honeymoon Phase. Here's Why
I met the love of my life at 17, while both of us were working at Burger King. She hated me at first — thought I was an arrogant know-it-all. Over the...
How To Fall Back In Love With Yourself (And Why It’s Important!)
You are a shining star with the power to bring light to someone’s darkness.
I Lost 170 Pounds After Ditching These 5 Beliefs
When I started my weight-loss journey, these five self-limiting beliefs tried to hold me back from my goals.
7 Choices That Make Love Last
Seven choices you that will help your love withstand the rough times.
3 Lessons I Learned While I Was Separated From My Wife
We did end up reconciling at the end of one year, but only after I learned these lessons.
I Was Obese, Broke & Separated From My Wife. Then I Changed My Life
Five specific realizations that helped me get my life back on track, stop surviving, and start really living.
What My Grandfather Taught Me About How To Live, Love & Matter
Life is short, and we can't get time back. Each of us only gets one life. Will you regret how you're living life right now?
What I Wish I'd Learned About Forgiveness (Before It Was Too Late)
One of the hardest, and most important, lessons I've learned in my life is forgiveness, and I learned it after it was too late.
I Didn't Have Money Or A Job, But I Moved To Hawaii Anyway
It took three years, and more determination than I thought was possible, but I radically changed my life.
How I Finally Found The Courage To Quit My Job & Move To Hawaii
Seeing the greenery everywhere, smelling the fresh ocean breezes, and getting fresh coconut on the side of the road was surreal.
9 Mantras For A Lasting Marriage
My wife and I have gone to the edge and back in this marriage, and I have learned some valuable lessons along the way about how to make a marriage...
How To Create Real Freedom In Your Life
In April of 2012, my father died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Upon hearing the news, I felt almost numb. He and my mother had divorced when I was...
I’m A Man & I Hate My Body
My struggle with body image issues.
5 Signs You’re Living Life On Autopilot
Going through the motions day in and day out is not a great way to live the one life you're given.
9 Things Nobody Told Me About Getting Married Young
My wife and I are celebrating 16 years of marriage this December. Here's what I wish we'd known back then.
3 Ways My Weight Hurt My Sex Life
How my weight got in the way of my sex life.
How I Lost 170 Pounds & Ran A Marathon
These seven running tips helped me change my life.