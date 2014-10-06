9 Articles by Julie Van den Kerchove

Julie Van den Kerchove

Recipes

How To Make Caramel Without Using Sugar

Add this sugar-free caramel to your favorite treat (we recommend chocolate).

#Raw Food #raw #almond butter #vegan #healthy foods
Julie Van den Kerchove
October 6 2014

Drink This Green Detox Smoothie For Glowing Skin!

Would you like to enjoy clear skin, shiny hair and strong nails without having to invest thousands of dollars in expensive beauty treatments? This...

#smoothie #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Julie Van den Kerchove
August 28 2014

Almond Butter Chocolate Protein Balls

Do you ever get hit by a sudden chocolate craving? No need to deprive yourself!

#healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Julie Van den Kerchove
July 22 2014

A Red Currant Smoothie For Glowing Skin

Have you ever felt insecure about your skin? No need to spend thousands of dollars on expensive skin care products! Fresh fruits and vegetables will...

#smoothie #skin #healthy foods #food
Julie Van den Kerchove
June 4 2014
Recipes

Raw Chocolate-Cherry Brownie Bites

Have you ever tried a slice of German Black Forest cake, or a scoop of Bens & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia ice cream? Cherries make an excellent addition to...

#healthy recipes #wellness #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
Julie Van den Kerchove
February 12 2014
Motivation

Green Lentil Walnut Pâté (OMG!)

Would you like to give the vegan lifestyle a try, but are worried about your protein intake? Don’t be! Nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables and legumes...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Julie Van den Kerchove
January 8 2014

Sugar-Free, Dairy-Free Hot Chocolate To Beat The Winter Blues

Is there anything more comforting during these cold winter days than a cup of hot chocolate? This raw vegan version is just as creamy and sweet as the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Julie Van den Kerchove
December 24 2013