JJ Smith is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of Lose Weight: Without Dieting or Working Out!, nutritionist and certified weight-loss expert, and inspirational speaker. She has been featured on The Dr. Oz Show, The Steve Harvey Show, The View, The Better TV Show, The Montel Williams Show, The Jamie Foxx Show, and The Michael Baisden Show. JJ has made appearances on the NBC, FOX, CBS, CNBC and CW Network television stations, as well as in the pages of Glamour, Essence, Heart and Soul, and Ladies Home Journal.

JJ holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Hampton University in Virginia. She continued her education by completing The Wharton Business School Executive Management Certificate program. She currently serves as Vice President and Partner in an IT Consulting firm, Intact Technology, Inc. in Greenbelt, Maryland.



