Doctor of Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine

Jenelle Kim, DACM, L.Ac., is the founder and leader formulator for JBK Wellness Labs. She is a Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine and is Nationally Board Certified in Herbology, Oriental Medicine, and Acupuncture. She furthered her studies abroad, training with some of the most respected doctors and herbologists of East Asia.

Dr. Kim is devoted to integrating the philosophy, medical wisdom, and expertise of East Asia with the advancements of modern life and medicine of the West in order to touch and positively affect the lives of others.

Dr. Kim is carrying on the medical knowledge and wisdom of her lineage, which is rooted in the teachings of the great Dr. Heo Jun (1539-1615), a royal doctor of the great Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Dr. Heo Jun compiled the Dongui Bogam, a 25-volume medical encyclopedia, that was completed in 1613, with its basic theories based on the Yellow Emperor's Inner Classic (Huangdi Neijing). Dr. Kim is the first female in her lineage to hold the treasury of her family’s proprietary Bi Bong® formulas that have been passed down for centuries and the first to share them on such a large scale.

With almost 20 years in the beauty and wellness industry, Dr. Kim has formulated some of the first all-natural luxury products carried in high-end spas across the world including Ritz Carlton, Four Season & Mandarin Oriental high-end retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus & Bergdorf Goodman, and in the natural marketplace in stores such as Whole Foods Market & Sprouts.