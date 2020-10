mbg Contributor

After seven years working as a journalist and writer, Jemma Foster moved onto a narrowboat on Regent's Canal in London and began hosting supper clubs as an alternative way of telling stories. Her company, 'Mama Xanadu' was born and became a platform for experiential dining. At the same time, she began exploring plant and vibrational medicine, foraging and ethnobotany in what would end up becoming a six year immersion and in depth training.