Registered Nurse

Gaye Barlow is a former registered nurse and was the founder and owner of The Skin Care Clinic for over 20 years. Her interest in the science behind good skin began in the 15 years she was nursing with a plastic surgeon. Barlow began her clinic with a mission to “educate and create”; with the focus on skin products that are scientifically proven, safe, effective, plant based and which allow the cells to function as designed. She is now retired and living in Hobart, Australia.