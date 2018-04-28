4 Articles by Ezzie Spencer, Ph.D.

Ezzie Spencer, Ph.D.

Spirituality

How To Stay In Control Of Your Emotions During Tonight's Full Moon

The full moon has captured our imagination through the ages. Poets wax lyrical, tides swell, cults are dedicated to luscious lunar goddesses, and...

#balance #wellness #journaling #astrology
Ezzie Spencer, Ph.D.
June 13 2014

Sorry, You Can't Blame Everything On Mercury In Retrograde

Once the domain of fringe astrological dwellers, Mercury Retrograde, has now entered the language of the online mainstream. Every now and then, your...

#personal growth #astrology #technology #communication
Ezzie Spencer, Ph.D.
June 1 2014