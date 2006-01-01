Stefano Sinicropi attended the prestigious Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons Medical School and completed a combined Research/Clinical Residency at Columbia University’s Presbyterian Hospital. Following residency he sub-specialized in Spinal Surgery through successful completion of the Kenton D. Leatherman Spinal Fellowship at the University of Louisville, where he trained with some of the most well respected Neurosurgeons and Orthopedic spinal surgeons in the United States. He has been practicing since 2006 and performed over 4,000 spinal surgeries.