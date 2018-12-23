5 Articles by Sejal Shah
Sejal Shah
6 Ayurvedic Practices For A Stress-Free Holiday Season
The gift that keeps on giving.
Sejal Shah
December 23 2018
The 2 Yoga Poses That Make Embracing Change A Whole Lot Easier
Plus, a few breathing exercises.
Sejal Shah
October 8 2017
The Easiest Way To Find Out If You're Working Out Too Much
Plus, how to fix it.
Sejal Shah
August 11 2017
Healthy, Painless Ways To Lose Weight & Keep It Off For Good
Tip No. 3: Make mental peace a priority.
Sejal Shah
April 22 2017
Dealing With Back Pain? Try These Simple Stretches
Game changer.
Sejal Shah
November 22 2016