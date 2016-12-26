6 Articles by Danielle Sobel

A Smoothie Bowl Guaranteed To Make You Feel Good

Try this quick and easy bowl with added superfoods for an immune-boosting, mineral-rich breakfast.

January 23 2016

10-Minute Meal: Cabbage + Hemp Salad

Say goodbye to midday slumps with this day, lunchtime meal! This colorful cabbage salad incorporates a variety of color, which is essential for...

June 3 2015

Easy, Delicious 15-Minute Meal: Zoodles With Creamy Avocado Pesto

As a girl on the go, finding easy-to-make, plant based meals has become a necessity. Whip up this filling vegan (and raw!) dinner in just 15 minutes...

April 13 2015

Anti-Inflammatory Superfood Chia Pudding

Chia seeds join together with almond milk and superfoods in this recipe to give you a super easy, supercharged start to your day. Filled with...

January 25 2015

15-Minute Meal: Pomegranate Quinoa Salad

This 15-minute meal is the perfect way to incorporate seasonal produce and keep you feeling light and energized. It even doubles as a great side to...

December 12 2014