6 Articles by Danielle Sobel
Danielle Sobel
Roasted Pumpkin Soup That Makes Turmeric The Star Of The Show
Creamy vegan soup loaded with warming spices
A Smoothie Bowl Guaranteed To Make You Feel Good
Try this quick and easy bowl with added superfoods for an immune-boosting, mineral-rich breakfast.
10-Minute Meal: Cabbage + Hemp Salad
Say goodbye to midday slumps with this day, lunchtime meal! This colorful cabbage salad incorporates a variety of color, which is essential for...
Easy, Delicious 15-Minute Meal: Zoodles With Creamy Avocado Pesto
As a girl on the go, finding easy-to-make, plant based meals has become a necessity. Whip up this filling vegan (and raw!) dinner in just 15 minutes...
Anti-Inflammatory Superfood Chia Pudding
Chia seeds join together with almond milk and superfoods in this recipe to give you a super easy, supercharged start to your day. Filled with...
15-Minute Meal: Pomegranate Quinoa Salad
This 15-minute meal is the perfect way to incorporate seasonal produce and keep you feeling light and energized. It even doubles as a great side to...