Chef & cookbook author

Danielle Alvarez is a professional chef currently living and working in Sydney, Australia. Danielle Alvarez is a force. Born to a food-loving Cuban family in Miami, the lure of the kitchen took her to California to work with some of America's finest, first at The French Laundry, then Boulettes Larder and finally Chez Panisse. She moved to Sydney, Australia, in 2016 when the Merivale Group asked her to head up the kitchen in their strikingly beautiful new restaurant, Fred's. She and the restaurant won fast acclaim—and continue to be rated among the best in the country. Her debut cookbook, Always Add Lemons, was published in 2020.