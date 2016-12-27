8 Articles by Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
A Grounding Lentil Soup To Energize You For The New Year
Tasty, nutritious, and cozy.
Why You Need Pumpkin Seed Butter In Your Life + How To Make It
Put down the peanut butter just this once.
Boost Your Energy With Sunflower Seed Butter + Chocolate Chip Bites
Is it snack time yet?
Winter Warmer: Butternut Squash + Black Bean Chili
Eating seasonally is a wonderful practice with regards to both specific foods and their temperatures. I find it much more comforting to eat a warm...
Vegan Pancakes For One
With the busy lifestyles that many of us lead, it's crucial that we listen to our bodies with regard to cravings. It's not uncommon for us to crave...
Ultimate Guacamole (For Cinco De Mayo & Every Other Day)
Packed with healthy fats, fiber, potassium, vitamin E, folic acid and B vitamins, it's no mystery that avocados are a nutrition wonder. And in honor...
A Superfood Carrot-Ginger Juice For Healthy Skin & Eyes
Oranges and carrots are two of the many incredible foods that are perfectly in season in the winter.
Summer Heirloom Tomato, Avocado & Herb Salad
One of the most versatile, simple, and delicious ways to use summer produce (while preserving those gorgeous colors) is tossing it into salads. The...