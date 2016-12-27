8 Articles by Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN

Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN

Recipes

Winter Warmer: Butternut Squash + Black Bean Chili

Eating seasonally is a wonderful practice with regards to both specific foods and their temperatures. I find it much more comforting to eat a warm...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #food #vegan recipes
Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
December 30 2015

Vegan Pancakes For One

With the busy lifestyles that many of us lead, it's crucial that we listen to our bodies with regard to cravings. It's not uncommon for us to crave...

#recipes #vegan #breakfast #food #vegan recipes
Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
September 1 2015

Ultimate Guacamole (For Cinco De Mayo & Every Other Day)

Packed with healthy fats, fiber, potassium, vitamin E, folic acid and B vitamins, it's no mystery that avocados are a nutrition wonder. And in honor...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #food
Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
May 5 2015
Recipes

A Superfood Carrot-Ginger Juice For Healthy Skin & Eyes

Oranges and carrots are two of the many incredible foods that are perfectly in season in the winter.

#nutrition #healthy recipes #food
Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
January 3 2015

Summer Heirloom Tomato, Avocado & Herb Salad

One of the most versatile, simple, and delicious ways to use summer produce (while preserving those gorgeous colors) is tossing it into salads. The...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
July 17 2014