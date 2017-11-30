4 Articles by Chris Kresser

Chris Kresser

Integrative Health

Why You Need A Health Coach Now More Than Ever

Can health coaches help fight chronic disease?

#empowerment
Chris Kresser
November 30 2017
Food Trends

Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser

Chris Kresser explains the science behind the food phenomenon that changed his life, and why it's working for millions of Americans.

#Paleo #healing #nutrition #wellness #healthy foods
mindbodygreen
August 13 2014
Food Trends

Why Critics Are Dead Wrong About the Paleo Diet

What research has to say about the Paleo diet.

#Paleo #nutrition #healthy foods #crossfit #food
Chris Kresser
January 29 2014
Food Trends

5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Paleo

Debunking five of the most common myths about Paleo.

#Paleo #personal growth #healthy foods #food
Chris Kresser
January 13 2014