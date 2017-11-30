4 Articles by Chris Kresser
Chris Kresser
Why You Need A Health Coach Now More Than Ever
Can health coaches help fight chronic disease?
Chris Kresser
November 30 2017
Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser
Chris Kresser explains the science behind the food phenomenon that changed his life, and why it's working for millions of Americans.
mindbodygreen
August 13 2014
Why Critics Are Dead Wrong About the Paleo Diet
What research has to say about the Paleo diet.
Chris Kresser
January 29 2014
5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Paleo
Debunking five of the most common myths about Paleo.
Chris Kresser
January 13 2014