6 Articles by Cheryl MacDonald
Why Yoga Is Better In The Water
You may have heard of the many physical and psychological benefits that participating in yoga can bring, but most people don’t know that there are...
Why Kids Need Yoga In Their Lives (Now More Than Ever)
Who would have thought the ancient Eastern art of yoga is equally beneficial for a child's well-being, as well as our own?
7 Ways Yoga Can Help Women Through Menopause
As women experience emotional and physical fluctuations throughout their lives as part of the natural aging process, yoga can serve as a useful tool...
How Aromatherapy Can Enhance Your Yoga Practice
Yoga and aromatherapy are holistic and ancient practices, both offering physical, mental and spiritual benefits for the practitioner. The use of...
Why Yoga Makes Moms Happy
Oxytocin is that magical hormone that rushes through the body when we first fall in love. Oxytocin can take us to the dizzy heights of a love sickness...
How I Maintained My Yoga Practice And Sanity During A Difficult Pregnancy
I had envisioned myself floating around in white yoga clothing, cradling my growing bump.