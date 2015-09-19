6 Articles by Cheryl MacDonald

Why Yoga Is Better In The Water

You may have heard of the many physical and psychological benefits that participating in yoga can bring, but most people don’t know that there are...

#wellness #yoga #yoga move #yoga pose relax
September 19 2015
Parenting

Why Kids Need Yoga In Their Lives (Now More Than Ever)

Who would have thought the ancient Eastern art of yoga is equally beneficial for a child's well-being, as well as our own?

#Yoga for Kids #yogis #yoga #parenting and yoga #kids yoga
May 22 2015
Motivation

7 Ways Yoga Can Help Women Through Menopause

As women experience emotional and physical fluctuations throughout their lives as part of the natural aging process, yoga can serve as a useful tool...

#yogis #yoga #aging #wellness watch
May 9 2015

How Aromatherapy Can Enhance Your Yoga Practice

Yoga and aromatherapy are holistic and ancient practices, both offering physical, mental and spiritual benefits for the practitioner. The use of...

#aromatherapy #wellness #yoga #essential oils
February 28 2014

Why Yoga Makes Moms Happy

Oxytocin is that magical hormone that rushes through the body when we first fall in love. Oxytocin can take us to the dizzy heights of a love sickness...

#breathing #happiness #hormones #meditation #pregnancy
June 5 2013
Women's Health

How I Maintained My Yoga Practice And Sanity During A Difficult Pregnancy

I had envisioned myself floating around in white yoga clothing, cradling my growing bump.

#pregnancy #pregnancy and yoga #prenatal yoga #wellness #yoga
March 1 2013