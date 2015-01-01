Authors of Good Clean Beauty

Caroline Bercaw and Isabel Bercaw are authors of the DIY beauty book Good Clean Beauty. The sisters were included on the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 list for trailblazers in retail and ecommerce, largely in part due to their successful beauty brand Da Bomb® Bath Fizzers, a bath bomb and bath product company created in 2015. Da Bomb Bath Fizzers has since become one of the leading bath bomb producers, and is known as an expert in the industry. The sisters also authored Fizz Boom Bath!