Psychoanalyst

Anouchka Grose is a British-Australian psychoanalyst, writer, and author of A Guide to Eco-Anxiety: How to Protect the Planet and Your Mental Health.eeA Guide to Eco-Anxiety: How to Protect the Planet and Your Mental Health. She is passionately concerned about the effect of the climate crisis on our mental health having witnessed the phenomenon of eco-anxiety grow exponentially in her own work as a therapist over the last two decades. She writes for the Guardian and has appeared on BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour and Beyond Belief, and is the author of several books on subjects from psychoanalysis to love to vegetarianism.