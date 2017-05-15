7 Articles by Annie Markowitz, PhD
Annie Markowitz, PhD
5 Comfort Food Recipes That Helped Me Lose 75 Pounds Easily
When it comes to healthy, lasting weight loss, eat what you actually want to be eating.
Annie Markowitz, PhD
May 15 2017
Seriously Delicious Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread Squares
It's time to get baking!
Annie Markowitz, PhD
October 22 2016
6 Tips That Helped Me Lose 65 Pounds Without Feeling Deprived
Weight loss can actually be easy if you can make a few simple mindset shifts.
Annie Markowitz, PhD
August 1 2016
A 1-Day Plant Based Meal Plan That Helped Me Reach My Goal Weight
Eating for weight loss doesn't have to be about restriction; here's proof.
Annie Markowitz, PhD
June 23 2016
How To Eat Vegan On Just $5 A Day
Contrary to popular belief, eating healthy, plant-based foods doesn't have to be costly.
Annie Markowitz, PhD
January 27 2016
An Easy 1-Day Vegan Meal Plan (On A Budget)
Eating a healthy, balanced diet doesn’t have to be time-consuming or costly. I am a busy graduate student and often don’t have much time to spend in...
Annie Markowitz, PhD
April 15 2015