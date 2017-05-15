7 Articles by Annie Markowitz, PhD

Recipes

5 Comfort Food Recipes That Helped Me Lose 75 Pounds Easily

When it comes to healthy, lasting weight loss, eat what you actually want to be eating.

#functional recipes #plant-based #weight loss #plant-based nutrition #healthy foods
May 15 2017
6 Tips That Helped Me Lose 65 Pounds Without Feeling Deprived

Weight loss can actually be easy if you can make a few simple mindset shifts.

#plant-based #weight loss success #food
August 1 2016
A 1-Day Plant Based Meal Plan That Helped Me Reach My Goal Weight

Eating for weight loss doesn't have to be about restriction; here's proof.

#recipes #healthy recipes #weight loss #food
June 23 2016
How To Eat Vegan On Just $5 A Day

Contrary to popular belief, eating healthy, plant-based foods doesn't have to be costly.

#recipes #plant-based #food #vegan recipes
January 27 2016

An Easy 1-Day Vegan Meal Plan (On A Budget)

Eating a healthy, balanced diet doesn’t have to be time-consuming or costly. I am a busy graduate student and often don’t have much time to spend in...

#healthy recipes #vegan #food #whole foods
April 15 2015