Alison Ottaway

Yes, You're Good Enough. Here's How To Learn That.

I’ve made some big changes in my life. I’ve lost half my body weight — going from 280 pounds to 140 pounds. I’ve stepped away from a corporate role...

#confidence #personal growth #compassion #healthy foods #food
July 22 2013
Personal Growth

10 Ways to Uncover Your True Calling

How to find your purpose and go after it.

#empowerment
January 22 2013
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

How to Reconnect with Your Inner Child

If I ask you how you live, what’s the first word or phrase that comes to your mind?

#Goodness #happiness #mind body connection #personal growth #creativity
July 23 2012
Home

Clutter in Your Home = Clutter in Your Mind

How your environment looks and feels will make a huge difference in what's happening up in your mind.

#healing #mindfulness #feng shui tips #home
May 14 2012