Aadil’s experience of holistic healing was originally prenatal, as his mother could not conceive for 7 years and, only after practicing yoga with B.K.S. Iyengar did she conceive Aadil, her first child. She practiced yoga throughout her pregnancy. Aadil began observing Iyengar’s classes at the age of three, commenced formal study at the age of seven, and was the youngest person to be awarded the Advanced Yoga Teacher’s Certificate at the age of twenty-two! Today, over 30 years later, Aadil is recognized as one of the world’s leading yoga luminaries and innovators. He is respected as “teacher of teachers,” as many of the world’s leading yoga instructors have been guided by him. He has a unique teaching style, mixing melodious instructions with recitations of poetry, philosophical insights, and in-the-moment humor.