Reiki Healing 101
Decrease Stress, Balance Your Body & Break Through Negative Energy
What you get:
- A deep dive into the fundamentals, history, and evolution of Reiki healing
- A comprehensive guide to accessing new portals within your own mind, body, and spirit, so you can begin your journey toward healing and expansion
- A series of energy-shifting meditations and exercises to help you become more self-aware, connected, and spiritually aligned
- Lifetime access to the program
- You’re intrigued by Reiki, energy work, or EFT. You’re interested in learning more about the power of energy healing, and are ready to really dive in—on you own time.
- You live with unwanted stress, fear, sadness, or anxiety. You often feel overwhelmed, worried, or depressed, and just wish you could experience a sense of inner calm and clarity.
- You want to connect more deeply to yourself and others. You desire to tap into your true self—the self you were meant to be—and to foster stronger relationships with those around you.
- 1. The power of Reiki precepts.
- 2. The four levels of Reiki training.
- 3. How to use EFT, tapping, and more to shift negative energy flows.
- 4. The basics of chakras, and how you can use Reiki to balance them.
- 5. Creating your own personal energy healing practice.
Getting Started On Your Journey
- 1. Meet Kelsey J. Patel
- 2. Who’s This Class For?
- 3. What’s This Class All About?
Reiki & EFT
- 1. EFT & Energy Shifting
- 2. Tapping 101
- 3. EFT In Action
- 4. The Power Of Reiki & EFT
- 5. When & How To Use Reiki & EFT
Takeaways & Your New Daily Practice
- 1. Your New Daily Practice: Reiki Precepts
- 2. Takeaways & Next Steps
The History Of Reiki & The “How” Of Energy Work
- 1. What Is Reiki?
- 2. History Of Reiki
- 3. Basic Principles Of Reiki & The Reiki Precepts
- 4. The Four Levels Of Reiki Training
- 5. Reiki & Universal Life Force Energy
Getting Connected To Your Life Force Energy
- 1. Chakra Basics
- 2. Getting Deeply Connected
- 3. Mind/Body Meditation
- 4. Lead With The Heart
- 5. Life Force Energy Breathwork
Easy Access To Mindfulness Exercises
- 1. Find Balance Anytime, Anywhere
- 2. Tapping for Stress
- 3. Tapping for Pain
- 4. Tapping for Sadness
- 5. Tapping for Fear
- 6. Morning Activation
- 7. Evening Activation
- 8. Mind/Body Meditation
- 9. Lead With The Heart Meditation
Kelsey J. Patel is a spiritual empowerment coach, healer, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping clients live a vibrant, joy-filled and abundant life. Through her public speaking, Fortune-500 consulting, online programs and private practices of reiki, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), and intuitive healing, she guides others through the process of releasing their old stories and limiting beliefs. Through healing these past wounds, her clients can then step into lives filled with peace, purpose and true fulfillment. This is her life's purpose.
Known for her abilities in connecting deeply with her clients, she attributes this to the sum of her own life experiences. Her healing corporate workshops and one-on-one sessions blend her corporate experience and her spiritual trainings to help those in need stand in their own truth, release old patterns, and begin leading authentic and fulfilling lives.
Kelsey is a certified reiki master, yoga instructor, meditation teacher and specializes in the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT). She is also owner of Pure Barre in Beverly Hills, as well as co-owner and operator of iamVibes Activewear.
