Working with Kelsey is like working with the best parts of yourself! Kelsey's light pulls your clearest thoughts and feelings to the surface enabling the healing power of reiki to renew your mind, body and spirit. If we attract a reflection of ourselves, then attracting Kelsey into your life is like attracting a spiritual light in human form, that she lovingly shines back onto you.

When I started working with Kelsey, I had never tried reiki before and had no idea what to expect. I am recovering from a tremendous loss, and Reiki with Kelsey has brought me peace, a new sense of confidence, and an excitement for the future that I didn't think was possible. I now look at my life and everything I've been through with clarity, love and hope.

Working with Kelsey has rocked my world in so many ways. The first of which being she has inspired me to learn how to be a reiki practitioner (from her, of course)! That's how she is—her light is infectious and she shows up fully in her practice. The energy, lightness and clarity I feel after a session with Kelsey is out of this world.

Kelsey is a certified reiki master, yoga instructor, meditation teacher and specializes in the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT). She is also owner of Pure Barre in Beverly Hills, as well as co-owner and operator of iamVibes Activewear.

Known for her abilities in connecting deeply with her clients, she attributes this to the sum of her own life experiences. Her healing corporate workshops and one-on-one sessions blend her corporate experience and her spiritual trainings to help those in need stand in their own truth, release old patterns, and begin leading authentic and fulfilling lives.

Kelsey J. Patel is a spiritual empowerment coach, healer, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping clients live a vibrant, joy-filled and abundant life. Through her public speaking, Fortune-500 consulting, online programs and private practices of reiki, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), and intuitive healing, she guides others through the process of releasing their old stories and limiting beliefs. Through healing these past wounds, her clients can then step into lives filled with peace, purpose and true fulfillment. This is her life's purpose.

In this bonus module, you will have access to the meditations that you practiced earlier in the class, plus a few bonus exercises—all in one place for your path to healing!

In the (almost!) final module of this class, Kelsey helps you create a daily practice using Reiki precepts and other self-healing techniques. She then sends you off with key takeaways from the class, as well as words of encouragement.

Kelsey discusses the basics of chakras, why it’s so important that they are balanced and blockage-free, and how you can use Reiki to help heal them. She then provides you with a series of meditations and other exercises to help you heal your chakras to feel more aligned and connected.

Follow along as Kelsey explains the concepts of EFT, energy shifting, tapping, and more! She’ll even cover how to use some of them together for an even deeper spiritual connection.

In your second module, Kelsey introduces you to the practice of Reiki healing. She’ll explain exactly what Reiki is, how it works, its history, and its precepts. She’ll also review the four levels of attunement, and why it’s important for a practitioner to receive an attunement at each level before becoming a Reiki master.

Get to know Kelsey as she shares her personal journey to becoming a Reiki master. She’ll also explain who this class was designed for, and the benefits you can expect to receive from taking it.

