Astrology Fundamentals

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on:
- How to read birth charts for yourself and others.
- How to identify your talents, weaknesses, and strengths via the elements.
- How to use astrology beyond the basic sun signs.
- How to create personal growth, financial gain, and harmony in all of your relationships.
- How to align the stars for yourself.
"Ophira’s business reading was SPOT ON! Her insight helped me make key decisions for my fast growing company. She’ll give you priceless information about yourself and your business that is both grounded and inspiring. Her intuition is off the charts and she’s become one of my ‘secret business weapons’. I cannot recommend her enough!"
"The AstroTwins are my go-to guides for astrology. Their knowledge is incredible and their intuition is always spot on! I check in with them monthly for guidance and support. I’m psyched to have them in my speed dial."
"Ophi is my Crazy Sexy Oracle. I share my secrets, musings, and questions with her. And just like a gifted Sorceress (in heels) she blows my mind with spot on guidance and vision. I’ll call her before meeting with a potential partner and DANG, her insight is freaky helpful. Sit back, open up, and hold on tight (like Lord of the Rings style tight). Ophi is mystically fabulous!"
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the class allows you to explore your spirituality on the deepest possible level, all at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the videos and put it into practice. Return to any session as often as you'd like, or use what you've learned and apply it to your own spiritual practice.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.