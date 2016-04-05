Zelana Montminy, PsyD, M.A., is a positive psychologist and health and wellness contributor to a variety of broadcast, digital and print media. Zelana holds Masters and Doctorate degrees in Clinical Psychology with a specialization in Health and a focus in Positive Psychology, and has a Certification in Nutrition. She frequently speaks at conferences and various academic, business, and non-profit institutions, and is a member of the American Psychological Association and is a consultant for the Institute for Applied Positive Research.

She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two young children. She is the author of 21 DAYS TO RESILIENCE: How to Transcend the Daily Grind, Deal with the Tough Stuff, and Discover Your Strongest SelfRESILIENCE: How to Transcend the Daily Grind, Deal with the Tough Stuff, and Discover Your Strongest Self (HarperElixir; April 5, 2016).