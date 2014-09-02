5 Articles by Tony J. Robinson
As A Young, Black Man, I Doubted I Could Become A Self-Help Blogger
How I stood in the way of my own dreams.
September 2 2014
5 Reasons Why You Should Fail MORE
What is the thing that makes any adventure terrifying and exhilarating at the same time? What word is the most important key to success, yet the...
May 5 2014
5 Warning Signs Your Friendships Are Unhealthy
The people with whom you surround yourself have a strong influence on the life that you live. They impact the TV programs you watch, the places where...
April 13 2014
3 Things I Learned From Becoming A Father At 16
I was a sophomore in high school when I saw a pregnancy test with two little pink lines that meant I was about to become a dad.
April 7 2014
Why I'm Proud To Call Myself A Quitter
Quit the bad things.
March 31 2014