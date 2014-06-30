5 Articles by Suzanne Kvilhaug

Suzanne Kvilhaug

10 Life Lessons I Learned From Running

Recently, I ran a race and I was hoping to finish in a specific time. I trained pretty hard and I was confident it was going to happen. Before the...

June 30 2014

14 Mantras To Stick To Your Path, Even When You're Doubting Yourself

If you've chosen to take the path less traveled, you know what a roller coaster ride it is. The ups, the downs, the twists and the wild turns that you...

June 19 2014

8 Inspirational Quotes To Help You Through Tough Times

It feels like every single person I know is going through a major transitional period right now. People are switching jobs, relocating, starting new...

May 7 2014

How I Lost 50 Pounds & Kept It Off

My relationship with food, diet and weight has completely transformed over the years, and I’ve lost 50 pounds throughout the process. I didn’t wake up...

February 5 2014
Food Trends

Going Vegan Changed My Life. Here's What I Learned

When someone starts living the most authentic version of who they are, amazing experiences and lessons always seem to follow.

December 31 2013