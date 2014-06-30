5 Articles by Suzanne Kvilhaug
Suzanne Kvilhaug
10 Life Lessons I Learned From Running
Recently, I ran a race and I was hoping to finish in a specific time. I trained pretty hard and I was confident it was going to happen. Before the...
14 Mantras To Stick To Your Path, Even When You're Doubting Yourself
If you've chosen to take the path less traveled, you know what a roller coaster ride it is. The ups, the downs, the twists and the wild turns that you...
8 Inspirational Quotes To Help You Through Tough Times
It feels like every single person I know is going through a major transitional period right now. People are switching jobs, relocating, starting new...
How I Lost 50 Pounds & Kept It Off
My relationship with food, diet and weight has completely transformed over the years, and I’ve lost 50 pounds throughout the process. I didn’t wake up...
Going Vegan Changed My Life. Here's What I Learned
When someone starts living the most authentic version of who they are, amazing experiences and lessons always seem to follow.