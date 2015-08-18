Author, Speaker, Trainer, and Executive Coach, Steve Sisgold has spent the past 25 years studying and teaching the relationship between beliefs held in the body and success, how the body “billboard” sends micro messages that affect authentic communication and how self-awareness lowers stress and boosts peak performance.

He has appeared on major radio and TV shows including PBS, Oprah and Montel and blogs for Psychology Today.

Steve holds an M.A. in marketing, a B.S. in business and a certification in body-centered psychotherapy.

His book, What’s Your Body Telling You? launched at number 7 on the S.F Chronicle Bestseller List and # 1 on Amazon.com in several categories.

Steve is also the breakthrough coach to many best-selling self help authors, Grammy and Oscar winners, CEO’s, a Major League baseball President, as well as Wellness and Business leaders.

Prior to being a successful author, speaker trainer and executive coach Steve Sisgold applied the principles he teaches, in the business world. He owned and directed a successful Advertising and PR firm, and was #1 of 500 salespeople and a national sales trainer with a Fortune 100 company.

His new book, Whole Body Intelligence: Get Out of Your Head and Into Your Body to Achieve Greater Wisdom, Confidence, and Success is out August 18, 2015.

